Three arrested for killing history sheeter in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Three people, including two shooters, have been arrested for allegedly killing a history sheeter over a personal rivalry in northeast Delhi's Zaffrabad, police said on Friday.

While two shooters were arrested by the local police, their facilitator, who provided them the two wheeler, was nabbed by the Crime Branch, they said.

The accused are suspected to be the members of jailed gangster Hashim Baba but they were further verifying it, police said.

Rizwan was shot dead in his head by two men on a scooty in Chauhan Bangar area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday. Rizwan had three criminal cases, including those of murder and the Arms Act, registered against him at the Seelampur Police Station, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said assessing the gravity of the crime, a dedicated team was constituted to capture the culprits at the earliest and based on scanning and analysis of CCTV footage, two suspects were identified.

He said the police received secret information about the suspects and accordingly laid down a trap in the Loni Road area and nabbed the two accused while they were going on a scooty.

The accused are identified as Suhail (22) and Mehran (22), both residents of Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar.

The police recovered two semi-automatic pistols, including one used in the crime, and five live cartridges from their possession, the officer said.

Suhail works as a food delivery boy of an online outlet and Mehran works at a factory of plastic molding, police said.

"On interrogation, both the accused have admitted to their crime and disclosed that they had an old enmity with the deceased. They further revealed that at the time of the crime, Mehran engaged the victim in a conversation and Suhail shot him in the head from behind and then both fled from the spot," the DCP said.

Another officer said that a team of crime branch nabbed Sahib (18) from Brahmpuri allegedly involving into the case.

