Three arrested for killing interior designer in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Three persons were on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old interior designer here.

On their information, the police recovered the right lower limb of the victim and the search is on to trace the rest of the body.

Interior designer Tarun Panwar (35) went missing from the Rajnagar extension area on August 16 and an FIR was registered in this regard by his brother-in-law Aman Swami the next day.

Swami said Panwar had gone for some work to the market of the nearby Morta village but he did not return and his mobile phone was not functioning.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Saturday arrested three accused - Pawan, Vansh and Anjali, they said.

Following inputs from them, the police have recovered the victim's right lower limb from the Ramgarh waterfall of the Ganga canal flowing through the Bulandshahar district, Deputy CP, City Zone, Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters.

A spade and a sickle used in the killing, two blood-stained mattresses and a car used in the crime and another car of the deceased have also been recovered.

During interrogation, Pawan and Vansh told the police that Panwar was an interior designer and was in a close relationship with Anjali, who is a divorcee, the police said.

The accused confessed they also liked Anjali and planned to eliminate Panwar and they called him to their room in the Morta village and allegedly strangled him to death.

A total of nine persons were allegedly involved in killing and assisting the prime offender, police said adding that the search is on for six other accused. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK