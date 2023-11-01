Three arrested for killing man over illicit relationship in Noida

Noida, Oct 31 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 57-year-old contractor inside his house, police said.

The police said the deceased, Shashi Sharma, was allegedly in an illicit relationship with the wife of the key accused who was in good terms with him until two years ago.

According to the police, Sharma's body was found inside his rented accommodation in the Janata Flats in Sector 40 on Monday morning. The body bore injury marks around its neck, leading to a suspicion of murder.

DCP (Noida) Harish Chander said three accused, identified as Bharat Chauhan, his wife Seema Devi and Raja Tiwari, have been arrested for the alleged murder by a team led by ACP Rajneesh Verma.

"During investigation it came to light that Bharat and Sharma had come in contact in 2021, and both started living in the same neighbourhood. However, after sometime the same year, Bharat once found Sharma and his wife in an objectionable condition at his house. Later, he relocated to another house," Chander told reporters.

"Recently Bharat came to know that his wife and Sharma are still in contact, after which he confronted his wife who apologised for her actions," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Bharat had started a tea shop and came in touch with Tiwari who studies at a private university in Noida. Tiwari visited Bharat's stall regularly and the two became friends.

Bharath planned revenge from Sharma and the other accused also came on board, according to the police.

On Sunday, the trio reached Sharma's residence and they discussed the matter, during which an argument broke out and Sharma allegedly slapped Seema after which the three got together and slit his throat, the police said.

All the three accused were produced in a local court on Tuesday, which reminded them to judicial custody, they added. PTI KIS MNK RPA