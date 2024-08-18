Three arrested for malpractices in Bihar Police constable exam

Patna, Aug 18 (PTI) Three candidates were arrested in Bihar on Sunday in connection with alleged malpractices during the state police constable recruitment exam, according to an official statement.

"Police also registered cases against five candidates, who were not arrested, for allegedly engaging in fraudulent practices during the examination. Additionally, one candidate was expelled from a centre in West Champaran district due to discrepancies found in his documents," it added.

Two persons from Saharsa and one from Bhagalpur have been arrested, the statement added.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is conducting the recruitment exam for 21,391 constable positions in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units.

The exam began on August 7, and will continue until August 28. It will be conducted in a single shift on August 21, 25, and 28.

A total of 17.87 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam, with around 67 per cent participating on Sunday, the statement said. PTI PKD MNB