Three arrested for murder in Thane city

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) The crime branch of Thane city police on Thursday arrested three suspects for a murder, solving the case within 24 hours.

The body of victim Mahesh Nakhwa was found on Wednesday. While a case of murder was registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Thane Nagar police station, the property cell of the crime branch started a parallel probe, said senior inspector Gorakhnath Garge. After examining CCTV footage, the crime branch team tracked down suspects Kali alias Raghu Chauhan (27), resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, and Kavi Vinubhai Mongolia, (21), resident of Junagadh, from an eatery in Naigaon along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway as they were about to flee to Gujarat, he said.

Upon their questioning, Chauhan's girlfriend Gita Mali was also arrested.

As per the preliminary investigation, Chauhan and Mongolia allegedly stabbed Nakhawa to death because he had been allegedly harassing Mali.

