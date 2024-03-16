Three arrested for murdering jeweller in Himachal

Shimla, Mar 16 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a jeweller here, police said on Saturday.

On February 19, Bihar native Shiv Shah Soni (50) was found dead in a water tank in his rented accommodation. The body bore injury marks and the police had recovered a stone and knuckle duster from the spot, they said.

A case of murder was registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Chopal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar was constituted to investigate the case.

After tracking down the accused, a police team was sent to Bihar and two people were arrested from Motihari on March 14 and brought to Himachal, police said.

During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of another accused, also a Bihar native, living in Nerwa in Chopal.

Subsequently, the third accused was also nabbed on Friday night. The three accused were presented in a local court and sent to a five-day police remand, police said. PTI COR BPL NB NB