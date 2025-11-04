Three arrested for pushing senior citizen onto track in metro station

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Three persons were arrested here for allegedly pushing a senior citizen onto the track from the platform of a metro station here following an argument, police said on Tuesday.

The senior citizen, while travelling in the metro train here on October 21, told the youth that they were sitting in the seats meant for old-age people and asked them to vacate, which led to an argument.

The senior citizen tried to lodge a complaint by calling up the number displayed on the train and told the youth that the police would arrive at the next station.

The youth, who were allegedly drunk, alighted the train when the train stopped at the next station and sought to leave the place. But the senior citizen tried to stop them.

They pushed him from the platform, and he fell on the track.

Based on a complaint by the senior citizen, an attempt to murder case was registered and the trio were arrested on November 3, police added. PTI SJR SJR ADB