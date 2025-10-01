Three arrested for raping minor Dalit girl in Andhra Pradesh park

Murakambattu (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday apprehended three men for allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl in a public park here in Chittoor district, said an official on Wednesday.

Chittoor town Sub-divisional police officer T Sainath said the girl was raped on September 25 at Nagaravanam Park in Chittoor town, and the accused assaulted her male friend and stole their valuables.

The girl's friend approached Chittoor police four days later after the assault and lodged a complaint.

"The trio has been identified as Mahesh and Kishore from Murakambattu and Hemant Prasad from Santapeta areas," Sainath told PTI.

The victim was shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital's One Stop Centre, where her statement was recorded by a woman police officer following legal procedures, said Sainath.

Police registered the case under the relevant sections of BNS, POCSO and SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act. PTI MS STH ADB