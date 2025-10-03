Three arrested for raping woman in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 3 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in Dumka district of Jharkhand, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Hansdiha police station area on September 28.

"The woman, a resident of Baijnathpur in neighbouring Deoghar district who claimed to be a singer, alleged in her complaint that three men raped her at an isolated place after calling her to perform at a stage show," Hansdiha police station officer-in-charge Tara Chand told PTI.

"The incident took place on September 28, but she lodged the complaint on Friday... There are several missing links and we are investigating the case. We will be able to give more details only after a thorough probe," the police officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections of BNS was registered and the three accused were arrested, he added. PTI CORR ANB ACD