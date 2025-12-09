Three arrested for road rage death of DTC bus driver in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Three men, who allegedly went into hiding after a road rage incident led to the death of a DTC bus driver in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on December 6 when an altercation over giving way on the road between the DTC bus driver and the occupants of a car escalated into violence, they said.

The bus driver sustained serious injuries in the clash and later died, police said, adding that the victim’s relatives and DTC staff staged a protest following the incident on December 7, blocking the UER-II highway and demanding swift action against the culprits.

A case under the relevant sections of BNS was registered at the Aman Vihar police station, and the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch.

DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said police were tracing the accused – Harsh Kumar (23), Rohan (26) and Raju (49), all residents of Mundka – who had been absconding after the incident, frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

The trio was traced to the Karala area from where they were arrested, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the trio admitted to shifting hideouts across Delhi to avoid arrest, the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI