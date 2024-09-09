Three arrested for robbery in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), Sep 9 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Polian village on Sunday evening when the accused snatched the victim's purse, bangle and silver chain, they said.

The person was also attacked with swords by the accused but managed to escape from the spot, the police said.

The victim lodged a complaint at Haroli police station after the incident and a case of robbery was registered against the accused, they said.

The three were identified using CCTV footage from the area and were arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.