Three arrested for running prostitution racket in Thane

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested here for being part of a prostitution racket while several women have been rescued, police said on Friday.

Officials of the Anti Human Trafficking Cell raided a restaurant in Uthalsar area and nabbed three `agents' including two women, said Assistant commissioner of Police Dhanaji Kshirsagar of the crime branch.

Eight women and a minor were rescued, and sent to shelter homes, he added.

A First Information Report was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 96 (procuration of child), 143(1) (trafficking of person), 3(5) (common intention) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Rabodi police station, the official said.

The arrested persons were identified as Raisa alias Khala Hanif Khan, 46, Joya Ajruddin Shaikh, 25, both from Nalasopara, and Yusuf Abdul Rahim Sheikh, 45. PTI COR KRK