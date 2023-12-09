Three arrested for selling fake gold biscuits at gunpoint in J’khand's Palamu

Medininagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Three persons, who sold fake gold biscuits to businessmen at gunpoint, were arrested with weapons on Saturday in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The three accused allegedly used to target businessmen and make deals for gold biscuits.

"When the traders would come to buy gold biscuits, they would give them biscuits made of brass and loot their money at gunpoint," Palamu, Superintendent of Police, Reeshma Ramesan told media persons.

She said that a special team was formed to nab the accused and they were arrested from the Jorkat area of the district.

Three country-made pistols, three live cartridges, fake gold biscuits and other items were seized from their possession, the SP said. PTI CORR SAN RG