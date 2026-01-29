Three arrested for sexual assault at govt college in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) The city police have arrested three men for the alleged sexual assault of a woman at Government Arts and Science College in Nandanam here, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muthuselvam, Gunasekaran, and Karthikeyan.

According to police sources, the matter came to light after the victim lodged a formal complaint at Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department.

Based on the woman's statement, All Women Police Station at Saidapet registered a case and apprehended the three suspects.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway, a senior police officer said. PTI JR JR KH