Three arrested for sharing defamatory video in actress assault case

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly sharing a video of a convicted accused defaming the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case on social media platforms, police said on Monday.

Thrissur Cyber Police had registered a case in connection with the circulation of the video released by Martin Antony, the second accused in the case, in which actor Dileep was acquitted by the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court.

Police said Antony had released the video on social media before his conviction, making allegations against the complainant in the case.

The video was widely circulated again following the court verdict, prompting the police to register a fresh case, they said.

As part of the investigation, police arrested three people from Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts for allegedly sharing the video with multiple others.

Police are probing whether the video was circulated for any monetary consideration, an official said.

Over 100 links through which the video was shared have been removed from various social media platforms, police said.

Officials said details of other persons involved in circulating the video are being collected, and further arrests are likely in the coming days.

Following the video's circulation, the actress posted a message on Instagram urging the public to let her live, police added. PTI TBA TBA ROH