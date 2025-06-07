Three arrested for shooting at sisters in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Three men have been arrested after a 1,300-km chase for allegedly assaulting and opening fire on two sisters in southwest Delhi, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ravi (22), Hitesh (22) and Ashish (31), are friends, and they fired at the victims to avenge an earlier firing incident involving the victims' brother, Aman, alias Razzi.

According to police, a case was filed by Ravi against Aman around three months ago at Dwarka South police station.

"The complainant, a woman residing in Sector 7, Dwarka, was shot at by Ravi during a confrontation on June 1. She was accompanied by her sister at the time. The accused, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted the sisters and opened fire, injuring the complainant," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

During the scuffle, one of the accused, Ashish, was caught by locals along with his motorcycle, while Ravi, Hitesh and another accomplice, Monu, managed to escape, the officer added.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered, and an investigation was launched.

"Technical surveillance revealed that Ravi was communicating only through apps and using random hotspot networks. His last known location was traced to Manali, Himachal Pradesh," the DCP said.

A police team was dispatched to Manali, where they identified and tracked the accused. They found that Ravi and Hitesh had boarded a bus back to Delhi. The team intercepted the bus at Murthal, Haryana and apprehended the duo.

"During interrogation, Ravi confessed to firing at the woman with an illegal pistol, which was later recovered from a friend's house in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh," the officer said.

Police are still searching for the fourth accused, Monu, who is absconding. Ravi has also involvement in three other criminal cases, including an attempt to murder.

Further investigation is underway, police added.