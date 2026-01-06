Three arrested for stabbing 18-year-old to death in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old man to death and seriously injuring another following an old dispute in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Suhail alias Jaadu (20), Ilman (22) and Rizwan alias Kida. The police said they had a long standing dispute with the deceased and the injured youth.

The deceased was identified as Arman (18), a resident of Welcome. The injured, Altaf Ali (18), is undergoing treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

The police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received late on Monday. A team was rushed to the spot, where the two youths were found lying injured with stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, but Arman was declared dead.

A senior police officer said the initial inquiry suggests that the stabbing followed a dispute, though the exact sequence of events leading is yet to be ascertained. Statements of witnesses present in the area are being recorded.

A case has been registered at the Welcome police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and collected evidence, including blood samples and other material clues, he added. PTI SSJ AKY