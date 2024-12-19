Three arrested for threatening Facebook content against Manipur CM

Imphal, Dec 19 (PTI) Manipur Police have arrested three persons for allegedly approving and posting abusive and threatening content targeting Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his cabinet members, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested persons identified as Ningombam Dingku (22), Malemnganba Laithangbam (21) and Thongam Romen (39) are admins of the Facebook page "Manipur News Group 2024." The three were presented before a court which remanded them to police custody for five days.

The three were arrested for approving and publishing the post of a social media user calling for violence and "finishing" the CM and his Cabinet ministers.

The Police are investigating the identity of the user. PTI COR NN