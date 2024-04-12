Three arrested for throwing mobile, SIM card inside jail in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have busted a three-member gang involved in throwing a mobile phone, a SIM card and a charger using a Cosco ball inside a jail premises for use by the prisoners here.

The ball was found in the premises of Amphala Jail Jammu during a routine search on April 2, leading to recovery of the Chinese-made mobile phone along with other accessories, a police spokesman said.

While the main accused Vikas Singh of Bhagatpur was arrested on Thursday, Mohammad Akheel Wani of Belicharana was the first to be arrested in the case followed by the second accused Harsh Singh of Vikram Chowk a few days ago, he said.

The spokesman said the arrest was made after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prison Act at Police Station Pacca Danga and a special investigation team was constituted.

The team activated human intelligence system and collected all technical data, which led to the arrest of Wani who disclosed that he provided the SIM card to Harsh Singh, he said.

The spokesman said that Singh was subsequently arrested and disclosed during questioning that he along with Vikas alias Raja of Bhagatpur threw the ball containing the article inside the jail premises, riding a motorcycle to aid a state prisoner.

Vikas was arrested and the motorcycle used in the commission of the offence has also been seized, the spokesman said, adding further investigation is on. PTI TAS AS AS