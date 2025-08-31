Three arrested for trying to extort money by filing false rape case: Police

Gurugram, Aug 31 (PTI) A lawyer and two women were arrested for allegedly honey trapping an elderly man and extorting money from him after implicating him in a false rape case, police said on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as -- Kanchan (24) and advocate Kuldeep Malik, residents of Haryana, and Asha (47), a resident of Delhi.

Asha works with Nari Niketan, Delhi, while lawyer Malik is practising in Gurugram court, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the daughter of the victim, the two accused women befriended her widower father over phone. On May 24, the women came to her house and one of them had physical relations with her father.

"The accused women demanded Rs 10 lakh and when my father did not listen to the women, they filed a rape case against my father on June 18. When the family came to know about the case, I approached the police", the complainant said in her complaint.

The accused had later agreed to a payment of Rs 6.50 lakh, the police said.

While apprising DCP Karan Goel of the matter on July 21, the victim's daughter gave an audio recording to the police in which the lawyer was talking about making the final deal for Rs 6.50 lakh.

An FIR was registered at Palam Vihar police station and the police arrested all three accused on Friday and Saturday.

"We are questioning the accused and are trying to find out who else is involved in this matter," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.