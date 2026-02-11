Three arrested for urinating on boundary wall of shrine

Indore, Feb 11 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Indore for allegedly urinating on the boundary wall of a religious place under the influence of alcohol, police said on Wednesday.

The video of the incident, which occurred in the Moti Tabela area on Friday night, triggered outrage, prompting right-wing organisations to demand the immediate arrest of the accused.

Based on CCTV camera footage, police identified the trio as Raja Dubey, Kamal Ahirwar, and Arpit Chauhan and arrested them.

"The accused were drunk at the time of the incident and didn't realise what they were doing," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani.

Meanwhile, another video has gone viral showing the three accused holding their ears and apologising to the entire Hindu community, while pleading that they will not repeat such a mistake. PTI HWP MAS NSK