Three arrested for woman's murder in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was recovered from a hilltop in Ranchi on September 29, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Jaipal Singh (50), Dhiraj Kumar Singh (24), and Karan Kumar Singh (19), all residents of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand.

The body of a woman was recovered from a hilltop in PHED area of Fuchka Toli in Ranchi.

A case was registered at Sadar police station under Section 103 and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Later, with the assistance of the technical branch and the FSL team, the identity of the woman was established as Tanushree, a resident of Chapra under Ormanjhi police station in Ranchi district.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and said that Jaipal Singh owed Rs 80,000 to the victim and was unwilling to repay the amount. As she had been persistently demanding the money, the trio allegedly transferred Rs 50,000 from her account to one of their accounts before murdering her.

A knife used in the crime and the SIM card of the deceased's mobile phone have been recovered.