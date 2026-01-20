Three arrested from Bihar for murder of RWA president in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three men from Bihar, including a long-time fugitive, for the targeted killing of a 44-year-old woman who was set to testify against her husband's murderers, officials said on Tuesday.

Rachna Yadav (44), a Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) president, was shot at point-blank range on January 10 just as she was preparing to depose in court.

The prime accused, Bharat Yadav, had been on the run since allegedly participating in the 2023 slaying of Rachna's Husband, Vijendra Yadav. Two of his associates, identified as Nikhil and Sumit, were also caught.

Police said Nikhil and Sumit are first-time offenders who were allegedly hired to execute the killing for a promised sum of Rs 5 lakh.

"The main accused, Bharat Yadav, planned the murder and provided logistics, including the motorcycle used in the crime,” a senior police officer said. Investigators found that the motorcycle had been to be stolen from the Subhash Place area in September 2025.

Rachna, the president of the RWA of her block, was a crucial prosecution witness in her husband's murder case and was scheduled to depose before a court soon. She had missed the first hearing earlier this month.

The attack took place on January 10 when Rachna was returning home from a neighbour's funeral. Two men intercepted her near her house.

"One of the assailants allegedly stopped her and asked her name. When she identified herself, he pulled out a firearm and shot her at close range,” the officer said. She later succumbed to her injuries.

According to the police, Vijendra Yadav was a history-sheeter from Jahangirpuri with with multiple criminal cases, including murder, registered against him. He was shot dead on May 22, 2023, while attending a langar near his property office in the Bhalswa area.

Investigators believe Rachna was killed to prevent her from testifying in court. PTI SSJ SSJ AKY AKY