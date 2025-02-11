Three arrested in Andhra for alleged rape of student

Amaravati, Feb 11 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 19-year-old engineering student in Paritala village, NTR district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused—Hussain, Prabhu, and Sidhu—were recently arrested and are currently on remand at Nellore Central Jail, police added.

"Hussain and the girl were in a relationship. When she visited Hussain at his home, Sidhu sexually assaulted her while Hussain and Prabhu recorded the act," police told PTI.

Eventually, Hussain and Prabhu began blackmailing the student, threatening to leak the explicit video unless she complied with their demands.

The victim endured 'harassment' for over a month. However, unable to bear it any longer, she reported the incident to the police.

Following her complaint, the three accused were arrested on charges of rape, gang rape, and cheating, police said.

According to the police, the girl lived in a private hostel in Paritala village near her college, while Prabhu was her classmate.