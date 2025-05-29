Three arrested in Bantwal murder case: Police

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 29 (PTI) Police on Thursday said that they have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Kuryal village under the Bantwal Rural Police Station limits on May 27.

According to Bantwal police, Abdul Rahiman and another man, Kalander Shafi, were brutally attacked in the Erakodi area of Kuryal village.

A case has been registered under sections 191(1) (force or violence is used by an unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting) , 191(3) (rioting by using deadly weapons), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) , 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) , 109 (attempt to murder), 103 (murder), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Following the incident, five investigation teams were formed, and three suspects were apprehended on May 29. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused.

The arrested persons are: Deepak (21), Pritivraj (21), and Chiranthan (19), police said.

However, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier in the day had said that four people have been arrested in connection with the murder and further action will follow based on information gathered from them.

"Four people have been arrested after the murder, and based on their statements we have got some serious information, using which further investigation and action will follow," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The victim Abdul Rahiman and his 29-year-old co-worker Kalandar Shafi were unloading gravel when two motorcycle-borne youth made a murderous assault on them with a sword on Tuesday.

While Rahiman succumbed to his injuries, Shafi is undergoing treatment.

Rahiman's murder comes close on the heels of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's killing on May 1 in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district. PTI COR KSU KH