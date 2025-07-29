Three arrested in Bengaluru gelatin case

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) Three people have been arrested following the recovery of a bag containing gelatin sticks and detonators at Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand here, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested hail from Kolar and were employed at a quarry, they said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said a case was registered at Kalasipalya police station after six gelatin sticks and some live detonators were recovered from a bag outside the public toilet at the bus terminus on July 23.

A team of 60 staff was instrumental in solving the case and arresting the three accused, police said.

"We have recovered 22 gelatin sticks and 30 live detonators from the three accused who have been arrested till now. A few more arrests have to be made. They are from Kolar and we have traced the place from where it was taken, but who has given them and why and what terms it was given -- all these are being investigated," he told reporters here.

Citing preliminary investigation, the officer said the gelatin sticks and detonators were transported from the quarry where they were employed for minor borewell work. However, this has to be verified.

"But it seems to be correct because the type and amount (gelatin sticks and detonators) was very less. We have found out some details based on the bus movements. Investigation is underway," he added. PTI AMP ROH