Three arrested in connection with man's murder over affair in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Three people, including a 22-year-old woman who was allegedly having an affair with her nephew, were arrested in connection with her husband's murder, police said on Sunday.

Aarti, a resident of Shivpuri village in the Fatehganj area, allegedly had an affair with her nephew Manvendra Singh. Singh and his friend Saurabh have also been arrested, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Mishra said Aarti married 32-year-old Ramveer three years ago. However, she continued her relationship with Singh.

Ramveer and Aarti used to regularly argue over his opposition to the relationship, he added.

On Thursday, Aarti, Singh and Saurabh allegedly strangled Ramveer to death, Mishra said.

An investigation is underway, the police said.