Three arrested in Delhi for Jamshedpur job scam

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three men from Uttam Nagar here for allegedly cheating several people in Jharkhand by promising them jobs abroad and offering services such as visa procurement and placement assistance, an official said on Friday.

"They have duped several victims in Jamshedpur," said the police officer, adding the scam came to light on December 17.

The victims were cheated to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. Once the fraudsters collected the payment from the victims, they shut down the office and fled, taking with them the passports of several victims, police said.

Upon receiving information from Jharkhand Police about the accused, an investigation was taken up in Delhi. The Crime Branch team was informed about the absconding criminals and the possibility that they may have fled to Delhi-NCR.

The Crime Branch team tracked down the suspects at Uttam Nagar in Delhi and arrested Faiyaz Khan (32), Mushtaq Siddiqui (28) and Vishwanath Pratap Singh (34)," said the police officer.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in the scam, police added. PTI BM BM NSD NSD