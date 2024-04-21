Three arrested in Delhi for manufacturing counterfeit airbags of top car models

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The police here on Saturday said they have busted a gang allegedly involved in manufacturing counterfeit airbags of top car models with the arrest of three accused from Central Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Harsha Vardhan, a team of special staff raided two workshops near Mata Sundari Road where the accused were manufacturing counterfeit airbags of top car companies.

The three persons who were arrested from the workshops have been identified as Faizan (26), Mohd. Faraz and Furkan, both aged 35 years, he said.

"Twelve airbags of MG, 13 of BMW, 22 of Citroen, 23 of Nissan, 27 of Renault, 17 of Volkswagen, 20 of Mahindra, 14 of Toyota, 32 of Tata, 39 of Honda, 57 of Skoda and 66 of Hundai cars were seized from one godown," the DCP said.

At least 86 airbags of Suzuki, 12 of KIA, eight of Ford, three of Volvo, 15 airbags without a logo and 109 raw materials were seized from the other workshop, he said.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused and further interrogations were underway. PTI ALK NSD NSD