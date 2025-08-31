Three arrested in Delhi with heroin worth over Rs 4 crore

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were arrested on Sunday with heroin valued at more than Rs 4 crore, a police official said.

The Outernorth District police recovered about 1.012 kg of heroin on August 29 in a two-stage operation.

Afsana (23), a resident of Jahangirpuri, was first among the accused to be arrested in the Bhalswa Dairy area, and around 300 grams of heroin was recovered from her, said a police officer.

During interrogation, she disclosed the identities of her suppliers.

Acting on this information, the police conducted further raids and nabbed Narender (37) and his wife Jyoti (35) from Burari, the officer said. Narender was intercepted near the transport authority office in Burari, while Jyoti was arrested at their residence.

Searches at their Burari flat led to the recovery of 712 grams of heroin, concealed at multiple spots in the house, police said.

According to police, the seized narcotic is estimated to be worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market.

The three arrested have no criminal history, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify the source of the drug.