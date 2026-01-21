Three arrested in Jharkhand for firing at Bihar judicial magistrate’s wife

Godda (Jharkhand), Jan 21 (PTI) The police arrested three persons in connection with the firing at a Bihar judicial magistrate’s wife in Jharkhand’s Godda district last week, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Vandana Kumari, who was injured in the shooting by bike-borne gunmen, lodged a complaint with the police, following which an FIR was registered naming four accused and a few unnamed ones.

The 35-year-old woman is the wife of a judicial magistrate at Sasaram district court in Bihar. Their divorce case is pending in the Godda Family Court.

Godda Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar told reporters that an SIT was formed to probe into the firing, and three persons were arrested from Bihar’s Bhagalpur based on physical, technical and circumstantial evidence.

The arrested men — Shyam Kumar Sah, Subodh Kumar Sah and Mohammed Arif — have confessed to the crime, the SP said.

“They claimed during interrogation that Vandana Kumari’s husband had offered Rs 2 lakh to have his wife murdered, and they had accepted money for killing her,” the police officer said.

The police have also seized two bikes, a country-made pistol and masks used by the accused during the crime.

Vandana Kumari was going on a bike with her brother to her native place in Parsa after visiting Godda court in connection with the divorce case when miscreants accosted them and fired at them near Gandhigram Chowk on the Mahagama-Godda Main Road. She is recuperating at a private hospital in Bhagalpur. PTI CORR ANB NN