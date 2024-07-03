Three arrested in Kerala with counterfeit currency of face value of over Rs 2 lakh

Kottayam (Kerala), Jul 3 (PTI) The Kerala police have arrested three men for allegedly possessing counterfeit currency notes of face value of over two lakh rupees.

The men, Alsham CA (30), Anwarsha (26), and Firoz KS (25), all from Erattupetta in Kottayam district, were arrested by the Erattupetta police.

The arrests were made following an investigation based on a complaint filed by the assistant manager of a prominent bank in Aruvithura, Erattupetta.

On July 1, the assistant manager discovered counterfeit notes in the bank's Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) and reported it to the police.

The Erattupetta police registered a case and formed a special investigation team, led by District Police Chief K Karthick, to conduct a scientific investigation.

The investigation revealed that Firoz was responsible for placing the counterfeit notes in the CDM, leading to his arrest.

During questioning, Firoz admitted to placing a bundle of notes for Rs 28,500, along with nine counterfeit notes of Rs 500 face value, in the CDM.

He claimed that his friend Anwarsha had given him the counterfeit notes in exchange for a commission.

The police immediately arrested Anwarsha as well.

When Anwarsha was questioned, he revealed that Alsham had given him 12 counterfeit notes of face value of Rs 500, also promising a commission.

The investigation team subsequently arrested Alsham and conducted a search at his residence, where they found counterfeit notes having face value of Rs 2,24,000.

The three accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

The SP said that a detailed investigation is ongoing, and efforts have been intensified to apprehend those who supplied the counterfeit notes to the accused.