Three arrested in Mangaluru for attempted murder, communal abuse

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 13 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man and attempting to murder him after hurling communal abuses, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred within the limits of Kavoor police station on January 11, when the accused allegedly restrained the complainant, questioned his religious identity, abused him with derogatory language, and assaulted him with a wooden club, according to a police press release.

Following a complaint, Kavoor police registered a case on January 12.

The accused have been identified as Ratheesh Das (32), Dhanush (24) and Sagar (24), all residents of Kuloor village in Mangaluru taluk.

Police said the arrests were made under the supervision of senior officers of the Mangaluru North Sub-Division.