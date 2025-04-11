Three arrested in Mangaluru with MDMA worth Rs 1 Lakh

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 11 (PTI) The Mangaluru City Crime Branch has arrested three men for allegedly attempting to sell MDMA, a banned narcotic, in Surathkal area here, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car near Mukka-Malemar beach road and seized 10 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 1 lakh from the three men on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Mangaluru Police Commissioner said.

Police also recovered Rs 4,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and a car from the suspects, the statement said.

The accused—Mohammed Asif (24), Asgar Ali (31), and Mohammed Rasheem (24)—had allegedly procured the drugs from Bengaluru and were targeting students and the public in Mangaluru, it stated.

One of the accused, Mohammed Asif, has two prior cases against him, including for drug peddling and assault, it added.

A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the drug distribution network, the statement added. PTI CORR AMP ADB