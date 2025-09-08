Three arrested in Meerut for firing at man

Meerut (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Three persons who allegedly fired at a man were arrested here, officials said on Monday.

Two of the accused were injured in an encounter which took place in the Lisadi Gate police station area when they were taken for recovery of weapons used in the crime, they said.

The three accused -- Danish alias Three Star, Aamir alias Jada, and Akram alias Mota -- abused and fired at Javed on Saturday. Javed narrowly escaped, police said.

Station House Officer, Lisadi Gate, Ashok Kumar Singh said acting on a tip-off, police arrested the three accused from Narhada village. During interrogation, Aamir and Danish told police that the pistols used in the attack were hidden in the bushes near Madina Colony Phase 2.

When they were taken to the spot to recover the weapons, both of them opened fire at the police team, who retaliated in self-defence. Aamir was shot in the right leg and Danish in the left. They have been admitted to the district hospital, the SHO said.

According to police, two cases are registered against Danish at Lisadi Gate police station.

Police recovered two country-made pistols and cartridges from the accused.