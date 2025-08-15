Three arrested in Navi Mumbai with revolver, ammunition

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) The Koparkhairne police in Navi Mumbai have arrested three persons and seized a country-made revolver and six live cartridges from them, an official said on Friday.

"We received a tip-off that some persons were loitering near a public garden in Koparkhairne on Thursday. Our team reached the spot immediately and apprehended them. They were found to be carrying a country-made revolver and six live cartridges, altogether worth Rs 36,000," he said.

The arrested men were identified as Soutmaratan Prakash Singh (24), Abhay Bobby Rajput (24), both drivers by profession; and Pintu Sompal Kumar (22), a farmer.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused may have come to the area to sell the firearms. We are now probing their source and the intended buyers," the official said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, he added. PTI COR KRK