Three arrested in Noida for cheating jobless youth by promising them jobs in Gulf countries

Noida, Oct 23 (PTI) Three men were arrested from Noida for allegedly cheating unemployed youth under the pretext of getting them jobs in Gulf countries, police said on Wednesday.

A Noida Police team raided a an illegal call centre being operated at Sector-63 and arrested its operator Manoj and his partners Komal and Yogendra, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said Rs 6.90 lakh, six phones and tablets were recovered from the accused.

Awasthi said, "During interrogation, the accused confessed that they used to contact unemployed people through various means and trap them in the name of getting jobs in Dubai and other Gulf countries. They used to extort money from the victims in the name of visa and air travel tickets etc." The accused would send them to the airport by giving them fake visa and air tickets and they would only find out that their tickets and visas were fake at the airport, he said. PTI COR SKY SKY