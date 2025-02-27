Three arrested in Pune for assaulting man on road, setting his motorbike on fire

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested here for allegedly assaulting a man and setting his motorbike on fire, the city police said on Thursday.

The complainant also claimed that the accused tried to set him on fire but he escaped, said an official.

The incident took place in Katraj area on Wednesday evening and its video went viral.

NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule shared the video on X, stating that it was another instance of the deteriorating law and order situation in Pune.

As per the police, the accused and the complainant had a dispute over some issue, and the former allegedly beat him up.

As he was heading for a police station to lodge a complaint, the accused stopped him, took out some petrol from his motorbike's tank and set it on fire, the official said.

The complainant fled from the spot, the official added.

There was, however, no attempt to set the complainant on fire, he said, adding that police have the CCTV footage of the incident.

A case was registered against the three accused at Bharati Vidyapith police station and they were arrested under relevant sections of the BNS including rioting, the official said, adding that probe is underway.

The incident came amid the uproar over the rape of a woman inside a bus at the city's Swargate bus station.

In her post on X, MP Sule said goons were running amok in Pune city.

She also claimed that police had received information about the dispute on the road before the motorbike was set on fire. "Had police reached there in time, this would have been averted. It illustrates how careless the home ministry is regarding law and order. I request the home minister to review the law and order situation in Pune and take immediate steps," she wrote, tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI DC KRK