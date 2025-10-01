Three arrested in Saharanpur for posting objectionable images of UP CM

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on social media after tampering with an image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

According to police, the incident came to light on Monday when they information about the three from Nasrullagadh village in the Nakud area posting offensive content online.

A case was registered under relevant sections and the accused were. They were subsequently sent to jail after completing legal formalities.

Nakud Circle Officer Ashok Sisodia said the suspects had manipulated the photograph of the chief minister and shared it on social media with the intent to tarnish his image.

He said the case was registered based on a complaint by Ankit, and the accused were identified as -- Danish, Ghayur Akhtar, and Hashim -- with the help of the cyber cell.

Strict action would continue against anyone attempting to defame the chief minister or disturb law and order in the state, he added.