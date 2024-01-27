Three arrested in UP's Ballia for desecrating flag bearing B R Ambedkar's image

Ballia (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Three men were arrested here on Saturday after a purported video of them desecrating a flag bearing a picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar went viral on social media, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the Rasra police station area of the district, they said.

According to the police, a purported video was circulated on social media on Saturday in which some people of Pakwainar village in Rasra were seen uprooting a flag carrying the picture of Ambedkar.

They even pressed the flag with their feet after uprooting it, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said an FIR has been registered regarding the matter and three accused have been arrested.

The police have not revealed the names of the accused. PTI COR CDN RPA