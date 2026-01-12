Three arrested in UP's Bulandshahr over death of ex-MLA's nephew

Bulandshahr, Jan 12 (PTI) Police here on Monday arrested three more accused in connection with the death of Sufiyan (43), nephew of former MLA late Haji Aleem, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chhote alias Prince, Gulla alias Praveen and Sameer, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of January 4 under the Kotwali Dehat police station area when Sufiyan, along with his brother Akram and advocate Qadir, had gone to Neem Kheda village in connection with the measurement of a piece of land.

An altercation broke out there and the accused allegedly assaulted the trio, during which Sufiyan sustained serious injuries, police said.

They said Sufiyan later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said three accused involved in the incident were arrested earlier and sent to jail, while the remaining three were arrested on Monday by the Kotwali Dehat police.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.