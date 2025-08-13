Three arrested with 112 rolls of banned Chinese manjha in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested three men and recovered 112 rolls of banned Chinese manjha during separate raids in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, Harsh and Rajiv, both from Delhi, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police recovered 27 rolls of manjha, which is prohibited under notifications issued by the Delhi government in 2017 and 2020, from Jagdamba Stationary, a shop owned by Yogesh in Uttam Nagar, a senior police officer said.

In a separate operation, police arrested Harsh from Block 18 Park in Trilokpuri. He was allegedly found carrying a bag containing 25 rolls of Chinese manjha, the officer said.

He told police that he procured the material from a local youth named Raman.

In the third case, police arrested Rajiv from Uttam Nagar and recovered 60 rolls of manjha from his possession, the officer said.

Three cases have been registered under Section 223(b) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain, the officer said. PTI SSJ DIV DIV