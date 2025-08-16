Three arrested with 68 rolls of banned Chinese manjha in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested three men and recovered 68 rolls of banned Chinese manjha during separate raids in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, an official said on Saturday.

Two of the accused arrested during the raid in the New Seelampur area have been identified as Ashu (22) and his associate Imran, while Mohammad Saaqib (35) was apprehended in another operation in the Sangam Vihar area, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, about the illegal sale of the Chinese manjha, which is prohibited under notifications issued by the Delhi government in 2017 and 2020, police carried out raids in different localities of the city on August 14.

In the first operation, a police team intercepted Ashu and Imran outside DDA Flats in the New Seelampur area and seized 18 rolls of the banned thread from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Environment Protection Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station, a senior police officer said.

During another raid, police raided a shop in Street Number 5 of the Sangam Vihar area in Wazirabad and seized 50 rolls of the Chinese manjha from Saaqib. A separate case was registered in connection with the seizure.

A total of 68 rolls of the banned manjha were seized in during two separate raids, the officer said, adding that investigators are looking into the source of the recovered manjha and whether the accused were part of a larger supply chain. PTI SSJ ANM ANM OZ OZ