Three arrested with arms, ammunition in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jan 5 (PTI) Three persons, including a murder accused, were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jamshedpur, a police officer said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey formed a police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ-1) Bhola Prasad Singh to initiate necessary action.

Addressing a press conference here, Pandey said the team acted swiftly and rounded up persons, including a teenage murder accused, on suspicion.

Police have recovered a pistol, a country-made firearm, live ammunition, a sharp knife and a motorcycle from their possession, the SSP said. PTI BS RG