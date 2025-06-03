Three arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Jun 3 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Marine Drive Road at Ramnagar beside Kharkhai River in Kadma police station area on Monday and nabbed the trio following a chase as they were trying to flee, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shivashish said.

Of the three, two buyers, identified as Lalit Yadav (33) and Rakesh Kumar (30), had come to the spot to purchase a firearm from arms dealer Sharukh Khan (29).

Police seized two country-made pistols and three cartridges, he said.

The SP said Khan has criminal antecedents and a case has already been lodged against him.

He said a police investigation is underway to find out the source of the arms.

A case under sections of the Arms Act has been lodged, he added. PTI BS ACD