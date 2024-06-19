Three arrested with fake Indian currency notes

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested three people who were circulating fake Indian currency notes in a market here and recovered FICN with the face value of 67,500 from their possession.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI that the arrested accused are from Lucknow and Shahjahanpur.

On the basis of a tip-off, police stopped some people travelling in a car this afternoon and fake notes (FICN) of denominations Rs 100 and Rs 500 with the face value of Rs 67500 were recovered from them, he said.

During interrogation, they said that they brought fake notes from the Dubagga area of Lucknow. Each fake note of face value Rs 100 was sold for Rs 60.

They used to bring fake currency to the market here.

Those arrested were identified as Neeraj Kumar Shukla, Vivek Kumar and Jabar Singh while their accomplice Chandan fled from the spot, said the officer. PTI COR CDN RT RT