Three arrested with fake Indian currency notes in Bihar

Motihari (Bihar), Sep 5 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Thursday and fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 2 lakh seized from their possession near the India-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said.

The three accused hail from Sugauli near the international border, a police officer said.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said, "Police have seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.95 lakh from the possession of three arrested persons." The officer, however, did not reveal the identity of the accused and said they might be part of an international syndicate smuggling fake Indian currency.

Further investigation is underway and they are also being questioned by other agencies concerned, he added.