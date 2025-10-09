Three arrested with foreign cigarettes worth Rs 10 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three men and seized a large consignment of prohibited foreign cigarettes valued at around Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Md Alauddin (32) from Moradabad, Md Zaid (29) from Muzaffarnagar, and Shahbuddin Ansari (54) from Shamli, a senior police officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the suspects near the All India Women's Education Fund Association on Sikandra Road on Tuesday," the officer said.

During the operation, police seized 77,200 prohibited cigarettes of premium international brands, including Dunhill, Davidoff Gold and Davidoff White.

The packets did not carry the mandatory health warning required under Indian law, making them illegal for sale or distribution in the country, the officer said.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, at the Crime Branch police station in Pushp Vihar, he said.

Further probe is underway to trace the supply network, the officer added. PTI SSJ APL ARI