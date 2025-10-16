Three arrested with nearly 10 kg of brown sugar in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 16 (PTI) Security forces arrested three suspected drug peddlers with nearly 10 kg of brown sugar from a farm in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Thursday.

The trio was arrested from Alex farm under Kangpokpi police station limits on Wednesday, they said.

Based on a tip-off, the security forces seized around 9.8 kg of brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore, which was concealed in 225 soap cases, a police officer said.

Further investigation into the recovery is underway, he said. PTI CORR RBT