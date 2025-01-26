Three Arunachal police officers receive President's medals

Itanagar, Jan 26 (PTI) Three police officers from Arunachal Pradesh were honoured with the prestigious President's Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Additional Director General of Police Vivek Kishore was awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service in recognition of his exemplary service record.

Inspector General of Police Issac Pertin and Inspector Bhupen Buragohain received the Medal for Meritorious Service, which acknowledges outstanding service marked by dedication and resourcefulness, a release said here on Sunday.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service is presented to individuals with an exceptional record in service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service recognises valuable contributions characterised by devotion to duty.

This year, a total of 942 police, fire, and civil defence personnel were honoured in various categories of gallantry and service medals. Among them, 95 received gallantry medals.

The awards were given to personnel from police, fire, home guard, civil defence, and correctional services as a mark of appreciation for their commitment and service to the nation, the release added. PTI UPL UPL RG